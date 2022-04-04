Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLAF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Schindler stock remained flat at $$211.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. Schindler has a 1-year low of $208.08 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.36.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

