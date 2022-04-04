Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BFS. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saul Centers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.30%.

In other news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $66,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

