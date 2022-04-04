Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SARTF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $383.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $329.00 and a 52-week high of $947.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

