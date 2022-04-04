Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.98

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

