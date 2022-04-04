Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAXPY shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.15. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

