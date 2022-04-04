Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SALM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ SALM opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $69.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.89 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,274 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.