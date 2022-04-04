Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives $140.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

SAFRY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 105,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,059. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07. Safran has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

