Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SFE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,887. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
