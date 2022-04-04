Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,887. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 277.9% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 965,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 316,209 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.