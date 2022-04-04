SafeCapital Price Hits $0.0247 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 495.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $45,809.60 and approximately $909.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 485.6% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015645 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001301 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

