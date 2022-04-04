S.Finance Tops One Day Volume of $582,461.00 (SFG)

S.Finance (SFG) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. S.Finance has a total market cap of $11,067.86 and $582,461.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, S.Finance has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00037805 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00108311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

