Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $98.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,314,000 after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,583,000 after acquiring an additional 90,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,865,000 after acquiring an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

