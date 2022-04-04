Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.78.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.17. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,595,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

