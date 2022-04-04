Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 244 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,894 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 27.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after acquiring an additional 221,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock worth $2,508,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
