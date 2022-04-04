Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 244 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,894 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 27.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after acquiring an additional 221,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

AVLR stock opened at $101.58 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $191.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock worth $2,508,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.