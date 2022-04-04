Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 1,465,706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,301,000 after purchasing an additional 483,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ladder Capital by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 350,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 341,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ladder Capital by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

