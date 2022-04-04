Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.79% of Ooma worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

NYSE:OOMA opened at $15.79 on Monday. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $375.80 million, a P/E ratio of -225.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.