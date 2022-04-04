Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in XPeng by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 6.81.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

