Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 109,011 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.85% of Culp worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 134,744 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Culp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Culp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Culp alerts:

CULP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 131.43%.

About Culp (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.