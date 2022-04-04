RSK Infrastructure Framework Market Cap Reaches $139.26 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $139.26 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00049124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.74 or 0.07501512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,150.56 or 0.99834229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,126,673 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

