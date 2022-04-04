RPM International (RPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $82.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. RPM International has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $101.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

