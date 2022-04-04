Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.02.

Shares of RGLD opened at $146.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $146.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

