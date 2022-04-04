Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.45) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.57) to GBX 323 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 335.75 ($4.40).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.61) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($98,128.90).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

