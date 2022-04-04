Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.09) to GBX 480 ($6.29) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $524.40.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.