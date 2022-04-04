Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $25.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.00, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.