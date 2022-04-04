Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $65.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.58.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $56.73.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

