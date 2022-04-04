Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth has enabled Rollins to achieve a decent revenue growth over the past several years. Organic revenue growth rate is being driven by strong technician and customer retention. Strategic acquisitions enable Rollins global brand recognition, geographical footprint and boost revenues. Consistent efforts in making dividend payments underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underline its confidence in business. On the flip side, acquisitions and IT related expenses are likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. Multiple acquisitions can result in some integration risks. The company's business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues and are directly affected by weather conditions. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Rollins have declined in the past year.”

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 903,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. Rollins has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.