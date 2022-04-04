Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Rakhi Kumar Sells 2,486 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 2,486 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $12,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86.

On Friday, March 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 2,153 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $11,044.89.

On Monday, March 7th, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $17,062.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $4.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

