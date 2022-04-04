Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCI.B. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.08.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$71.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$56.00 and a 52-week high of C$71.54.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

