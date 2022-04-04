Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.63.

NYSE:RCI opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 239.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 104,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $345,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 159.0% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

