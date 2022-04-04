Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.63.

NYSE RCI opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $57.19.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

