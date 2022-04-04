Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of RCKY opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $169.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 130.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 371.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

