Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Tops $37.33 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $37.33 or 0.00081503 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $383.76 million and $870,618.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00037523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00108305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

