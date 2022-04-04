Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RCKT stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
