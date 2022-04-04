Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will report sales of $41.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.84 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full year sales of $226.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $257.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $332.75 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rocket Lab USA.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. Roth Capital began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth $29,801,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,680 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,186 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 208,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded down 0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 7.92. 2,601,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,434. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is 11.75. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 7.51 and a one year high of 21.34.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

