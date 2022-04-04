Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 615,713 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

