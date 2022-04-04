Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $81.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

