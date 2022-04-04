Reviewing WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) & Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get WVS Financial alerts:

42.6% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WVS Financial and Bogota Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bogota Financial has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 19.24% 2.92% 0.33% Bogota Financial 25.44% 4.12% 0.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WVS Financial and Bogota Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.55 $1.30 million N/A N/A Bogota Financial $29.56 million 5.24 $7.52 million $0.54 19.85

Bogota Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Summary

Bogota Financial beats WVS Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WVS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Bogota Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.