Reviewing Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ralph Lauren and Cenntro Electric Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ralph Lauren $4.40 billion 1.81 -$121.10 million $6.67 16.79 Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 2.43 -$44.82 million N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ralph Lauren.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ralph Lauren and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ralph Lauren 1 3 9 0 2.62 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus target price of $139.54, indicating a potential upside of 24.59%. Given Ralph Lauren’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ralph Lauren is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ralph Lauren and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ralph Lauren 8.38% 22.59% 7.66% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Ralph Lauren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Ralph Lauren shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ralph Lauren has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ralph Lauren beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances. It sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Golf Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Golf, RLX Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps, and Club Monaco brands; women's fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Woman by Ralph Lauren, Romance Collection, Ralph Collection, and Big Pony Women's brand names; and men's fragrances under the Polo Blue, Safari, Purple Label, Polo Red, Polo Green, Polo Black, Polo Supreme, Polo Sport, and Big Pony Men's brand names. The company's restaurant concepts include The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph's in Paris; and Ralph's Coffee concept. Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its digital commerce sites. The company directly operates 548 retail stores and 650 concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates 139 Ralph Lauren stores, and 143 Club Monaco stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

