Reviewing Mexco Energy (MXC) & Its Peers

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the "Crude petroleum & natural gas" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mexco Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mexco Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $2.80 million $160,000.00 23.01 Mexco Energy Competitors $8.40 billion $498.90 million 4.88

Mexco Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Mexco Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14% Mexco Energy Competitors -15.23% 4.37% 6.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mexco Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexco Energy Competitors 2205 10882 15625 594 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.56%. Given Mexco Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mexco Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas. The company was founded in April 1972 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

