Reviewing MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MedAvail alerts:

80.9% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MedAvail has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MedAvail and General Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 809.56%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -198.00% -121.31% -83.05% General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MedAvail and General Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $22.13 million 1.43 -$43.81 million ($1.33) -0.72 General Cannabis $5.93 million 7.71 -$8.87 million N/A N/A

General Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MedAvail.

Summary

MedAvail beats General Cannabis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAvail (Get Rating)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About General Cannabis (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Operations, Cultivation, and Investments. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. This segment also provides sourcing and stocking services to cultivation, retail, and infused products manufacturing facilities. The Cultivation segment operates 17,000 square foot of licensed light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility. The Investments segment provides debt or equity capital to cannabis businesses through investing in businesses. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.