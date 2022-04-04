Resources Connection (RGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Resources Connection stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. Resources Connection has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 36.60%.

In other Resources Connection news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

RGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

