ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.50.

RMD traded up $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.44. The company had a trading volume of 422,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed has a 12 month low of $187.09 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.70. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

