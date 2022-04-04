Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAA, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for IAA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA opened at $38.60 on Monday. IAA has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

