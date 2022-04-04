Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 276.93%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

