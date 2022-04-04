Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNLX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renalytix AI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $282.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.75. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

