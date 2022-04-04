Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Relx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Relx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 11.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $31.52. 12,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,606. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

