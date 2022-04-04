Relx (NYSE:RELX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.02) to GBX 2,730 ($35.76) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,804.67.
Shares of RELX opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $32.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Relx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
