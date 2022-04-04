Relx (NYSE:RELX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.02) to GBX 2,730 ($35.76) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,804.67.

Shares of RELX opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Relx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

