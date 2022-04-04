Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS stock traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $182.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.70 and its 200-day moving average is $162.62. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,834,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.