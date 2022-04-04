Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will post $117.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.48 million. Regional Management reported sales of $97.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $492.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.94 million to $495.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.74 million to $555.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.84 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,367 shares of company stock valued at $656,179 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Regional Management by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. 31,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,492. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $476.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a current ratio of 27.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Regional Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.