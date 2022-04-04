Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RWT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

RWT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

