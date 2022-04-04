Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $398.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will report sales of $398.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.44 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $352.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. 495,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,802. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,499,000 after buying an additional 1,135,704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,791,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,748,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 481,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

